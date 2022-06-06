SpiceJet has restricted as many as 90 pilots from operating 737 Max aircraft after the aviation regulator fined the carrier for training pilots on faulty simulator.

The company has 650 pilots trained on MAX aircraft and DGCA had an observation on the training profile followed for 90 pilots. These pilots will undergo re-training.

This restriction does not impact the operations of MAX aircraft and the company has adequate trained pilots available for its operations, SpiceJet said.

The aviation regulator DGCA had imposed a fine of ₹10 lakh on SpiceJet for training its Boeing 737 Max aircraft's pilots on a faulty simulator as it could have adversely impacted flight safety.

DGCA had last month barred 90 SpiceJet pilots from operating the Max aircraft after finding them not properly trained.

After barring the pilots, the regulator had issued a show-cause notice to the airline.

The training being imparted by the airline could have adversely affected flight safety and hence was nullified. Therefore, the DGCA has imposed a penalty of ₹10 lakh on SpiceJet for using a faulty simulator to train their Max aircraft's pilots.