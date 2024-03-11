SpiceJet returns leased engine to Brussels firm

New Delhi: Low-cost carrier SpiceJet on Monday informed the Delhi high court that it had returned a leased engine to its lessor, Engine Lease Finance BV, in Brussels, Belgium, on 5 March. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The court had ordered SpiceJet to return the engine by 10 March at its own expense after unsuccessful settlement talks between the airline and the lessor.

The lessor confirmed receiving the engine but sought compensation from SpiceJet for the cost of restoring it to the redelivery condition specified under the lease agreement.

Engine Lease informed the court that it would confirm the engine's status with the manufacturer before deciding on compensation. The lessor also informed the court that there were more dues SpiceJet owed to them under the agreement.

However, SpiceJet urged the court to dispose of the case as it had returned the engine and complied with the court order.

During the previous hearing, the court had ordered the airline's MD and chairman, Ajay Singh, to file an affidavit within a week guaranteeing the engine's delivery by the specified date.

The court also instructed both parties to conclude the inspection of the engine's condition by 26 February. In earlier proceedings, the court had mandated the nomination of a third-party agency to inspect the engine before return, ensuring adherence to the aircraft engine general agreement.

The lessor in the case had urged the high court to hold SpiceJet responsible for covering the costs of returning the engine and restoring it to a usable state. The lessor claimed that the engine is currently unfit for service and cannot be returned to Europe, alleging SpiceJet’s negligence in maintaining it. The airline denied these accusations, citing normal wear and tear as the cause of the engine’s current condition.

Engine Lease Finance had moved to court in December after unsuccessful settlement talks with SpiceJet, alleging partial payments and failure to meet the terms of their agreement. In October, SpiceJet had agreed to pay over $2 million by 25 January and return the leased engine by that date.

SpiceJet, grappling with legal battles over unpaid dues in various courts, was recently ordered by the Supreme Court to pay $1.25 million to Credit Suisse by 15 March, and its chairman Ajay Singh asked to appear before it a week after making the payment.

