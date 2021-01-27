SpiceJet 899 flight ticket offer extended again

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Budget carrier SpiceJet's ₹899 sale has been extended again. This the third time the airline has extended its Befikar Sale. Now tickets can be booked till 29 January. "Did you hear? The Book Befikar Sale is now extended till 29th Jan! Book domestic tickets starting at ₹899 all in. Also, enjoy the freedom to change or cancel tickets with zero fees, and a FREE flight voucher equivalent to your ticket’s base fare. Travel period:1 Apr- 30 Sep. T&C Apply," SpiceJet informed in a tweet.

GoAir has rolled out an exciting Republic Day air ticket sale for passengers planning their domestic travel this year.

GoAir's ₹859 flight ticket offer is also open till 29 January. The airline had put one million seats up for sale on its domestic network, under a limited-period special offer ahead of the Republic Day. The offer is valid for travel period starting from April 1 to December 31, GoAir said in a release.

The sale will be valid for one-way fares, it said.

The occupancy rate at SpiceJet was 78 per cent last month, highest among the six major Indian carriers, DGCA data showed.

The aviation sector has been significantly impacted due to the travel restrictions imposed in India and other countries in view of the coronavirus pandemic. India resumed domestic passenger flights on 25 May after a gap of two months due to the coronavirus pandemic. Indian airlines are allowed to operate a maximum of 80 per cent of their pre-COVID-19 domestic flights.

