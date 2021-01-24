SpiceJet 899 flight ticket sale offer ends today

Budget carrier SpiceJet's ₹899 sale ends today. The airline had extended the sale twice. Earlier the bookings for Spicejet's 'Book Befikar Sale' was extended till 22 January, which was further extended till 24 January.

"Did you hear? The Book Befikar Sale is now extended till 24th Jan! Book domestic tickets starting at ₹899 all in. Also enjoy freedom to change or cancel tickets with zero fee, and a FREE flight voucher equivalent to your ticket’s base fare. Travel period:1 Apr- 30 Sep. T&C Apply," SpiceJet had tweeted.

SpiceJet latest offer is applicable for travel between 1 April and 30 September 2021.

Another carrier GoAir has rolled out an exciting Republic Day air ticket sale for passengers planning their domestic travel this year. GoAir has put one million seats up for sale on its domestic network at fares starting as low as ₹859, under a limited-period special offer. The tickets under the scheme can be booked between 22 January and 29 January for travel period starting from April 1 to December 31, GoAir said. The sale will be valid for one-way fares, it said.

IndiGo had also started a 'Big Fat Sale' for air travellers in which the airline was offering flight ticket for as low as ₹877.

Meanwhile, India’s domestic civil aviation operations continue steadily and the sector is nearing pre-pandemic levels, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said in a tweet.

Domestic operations started in a calibrated manner on 25 May with 30K passengers. We are now within touching distance of pre-COVID figures.



✈️ 2,57,613 passengers on 2,211 flights

✈️ Total flight movements 4,421

✈️ Total footfalls at airports 5,18,294 pic.twitter.com/wsAUlQLUv9 — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) January 23, 2021





"As many as 257,613 passengers flew locally as on Jan. 22, compared with 30,000 passengers that travelled by air when such flights were restarted on May 25. We are now within touching distance of pre-Covid figures," Puri tweeted.

