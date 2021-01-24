SpiceJet 899 flight ticket sale offer ends today

Another carrier GoAir has rolled out an exciting Republic Day air ticket sale for passengers planning their domestic travel this year. GoAir has put one million seats up for sale on its domestic network at fares starting as low as ₹859, under a limited-period special offer. The tickets under the scheme can be booked between 22 January and 29 January for travel period starting from April 1 to December 31, GoAir said. The sale will be valid for one-way fares, it said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}