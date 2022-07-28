SpiceJet says airplane aborted Mumbai takeoff due to caution alert

SpiceJet says airplane aborted Mumbai takeoff due to caution alert2 min read . 08:35 PM IST
A SpiceJet Q400 aircraft scheduled to fly from Mumbai to Gujarat aborted take off owing to the illumination of a caution alert
A Spicejet airline, which was scheduled to fly from Mumbai on Thursday to Kandla in the western state of Gujarat could not take off due to a caution alert.
According to the airline, there was no safety issue, it was only because of a caution alert the flight could not take off.
"A SpiceJet Q400 aircraft scheduled to fly from Mumbai to Gujarat aborted take off owing to the illumination of a caution alert," the airline said in a statement.
The incident happened just a day after India's aviation regulator ordered SpiceJet to slash its approved fleet by half this summer for eight weeks citing safety snags. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) also said it would put the domestic airline under "enhanced surveillance". The DGCA mentioned that if the airline wants to increase the number of flights beyond 50% during the eight weeks, it will have to demonstrate that it has "sufficient technical support and financial resources to safely and efficiently undertake such enhanced capacity".
The regulator said that it conducted a financial audit of the airline in September last year and found the carrier is operating on a "cash and carry model" and the suppliers and vendors are not being paid on a regular basis, leading to a shortage of spare parts.
There is "poor internal safety oversight" and "inadequate maintenance actions" in the airline which has resulted in degradation of "safety margins", it said.
Meanwhile, the DGCA has said that it will also be looking into today's incident of the aborted flight.
What happened with SpiceJet flight today?
As per the news agencies, a SpiceJet plane was "almost at full speed" on the runway when it was suddenly stopped and the pilot aborted the takeoff, announcing later it was a technical problem. The incident caused panic among some passengers.
SpiceJet's aircraft were involved in at least eight incidents of technical malfunction between June 19 and July 5.
SpiceJet stock
Shares of SpiceJet settled over 3% lower on Thursday after the company was asked by aviation regulator DGCA to curtail its services by half for eight weeks.
In morning trade, the stock had tanked nearly 10%