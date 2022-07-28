SpiceJet says airplane aborted Mumbai takeoff due to caution alert

The incident happened just a day after India's aviation regulator ordered SpiceJet to slash its approved fleet by half this summer for eight weeks citing safety snags. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) also said it would put the domestic airline under "enhanced surveillance". The DGCA mentioned that if the airline wants to increase the number of flights beyond 50% during the eight weeks, it will have to demonstrate that it has "sufficient technical support and financial resources to safely and efficiently undertake such enhanced capacity".