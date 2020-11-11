SpiceJet says in negotiations with lenders for deferment of dues

New Delhi: Budget carrier SpiceJet told stock exchanges on Wednesday that it is in negotiations with lenders regarding deferment of dues and other waivers.

The company has recognised ₹138 crore as other income in relation to grounding of Boeing 737 Max planes.

The airline says it continues to renegotiate various contracts, including with aircraft lessors and that it has reassessed maintenance provisions based on anticipated scale of operations in immediate future.

"Management is confident that they have considered all known potential impacts arising from the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business, and where relevant, have accounted for the same in these results. However, the full extent of impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's operations, and financial metrics will depend on future developments across the geographies that the Company operates in, and the governmental, regulatory and the Company's responses thereto, which are highly uncertain and incapable of estimation at this time," the company told exchanges.

SpiceJet said its negative net worth stands at ₹2,285 crore as of 30 September, 2020.

SpiceJet on Wednesday reported a net loss of ₹112.6 crore for the quarter ended September.

It had posted a net loss of ₹462.6 crore for the corresponding period of the previous financial year.

The airline's total income stood at ₹1,305 crore in the second quarter of 2020-21, significantly lower than ₹3,074 crore in the year-ago period.

Total expenses also reduced to ₹1,418 crore as compared to ₹3,536 crore earlier, the airline said in a statement.

"Despite COVID-19 continuing to pose serious operating challenges we have managed to significantly cut down our net loss in Q2 much like the previous quarter," SpiceJet Chairman and Managing Director Ajay Singh said.

In Q1 of 2020-21, SpiceJet had posted a net loss of ₹600.5 crore owing to the suspension of flight operations due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

SpiceJet said it had a load factor or occupancy rate of 73.1 per cent in Q2 of this financial year.

It also said Sanjeev Taneja has joined the airline as its chief financial officer. He has worked in companies like Essar Ports and Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL).

The airline said it is operating 52 per cent of its pre-COVID domestic flights currently.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.