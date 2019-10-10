New Delhi: Ajay Singh-led no-frill carrier SpiceJet Ltd on Thursday said no cracks have been found on its older Boeing 737 NG fleet after the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) ordered inspections following a similar move from US’ Federal Aviation Administration's to conduct checks for structural cracks on a portion of the 737 fleet operating in the country.

“SpiceJet has inspected all its 16 Boeing 737 NG aircraft with over 30,000 cycles (flight cycles) and none was found affected by the cracking issue. We are in process of inspecting aircraft with 22,600 cycles and above which as per the airworthiness directive has to be completed within 1,000 flight cycles," a SpiceJet spokesperson said in a statement.

Mint had on 30 September reported that the Indian civil aviation regulator DGCA will carry out inspections for structural cracks on about 23 Boeing 737 planes, including both passenger and freight planes, operated by SpiceJet, which have done over 26,000 flight cycle.

Flight cycle is a term used to describe the operation of an aircraft engine from the time it takes off until it touches the ground at the end of a flight.

According to its website, SpiceJet has 79 Boeing 737 family planes, including 13 new generation 737 MAX planes currently grounded by regulators across the world, in its fleet.

The Boeing 737 Next Generation, commonly known as Boeing 737 NG jet airliners, are narrow-body aircraft powered by two engines. The different variants of 737 NG planes are 737-600, 737-700, 737-800, 737-900, 737-700 ER and 737-900 ER for extended range, apart from 737-800BCF (Boeing Converted Freighter).

SpiceJet's active Boeing 737 fleet consists of four 737-900ER, one 737-900, 54 737-800, seven 737-700 planes.

A senior DGCA official said the airline has completed checks on 16 aircraft, including four freight aircraft that completed over 30,000 FC.

"All of them have been inspected and found to have nil crack," the official said, requesting anonymity. "Now we have 27 aircraft with 22,600 flight cycle and above which require inspection within 1000 flight cycle."

The action by FAA to inspect the planes come after Boeing Co noticed crack on Boeing 737-800 and 737-900 planes that had done over 36,000 flight cycle.

At present, Indian airlines like SpiceJet, Vistara, and Air India Express operate Boeing 737 planes. SpiceJet and Vistara also operate a part of Boeing 737 fleet that was earlier operated by Jet Airways. However, at the moment, none of Vistara and Air India Express planes have reached over 26,000 flight cycle, so inspections are not required to be carried out on these airlines' planes.



