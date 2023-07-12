SpiceJet says top shareholder Ajay Singh to infuse ₹500 crore in airline2 min read 12 Jul 2023, 08:04 PM IST
The fresh equity infusion will help the SpiceJet in accessing additional credit facilities of Rs206 crore under the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS), the company said in a statement
SpiceJet, low-cost carrier, Wednesday said its promoter Ajay Singh will infuse ₹500 crore ($60.85 million) into the company to strengthen the airline's financial position.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×