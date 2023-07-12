SpiceJet says top shareholder Ajay Singh to infuse 500 crore in airline

“The board deliberated on the matter and agreed to issue equity shares and/or convertible securities/equity share warrants on preferential basis to the promoter and/or the promoter group of the company, on a preferential basis, in one or more tranches at an issue price to be determined in accordance with the SEBI ICDR Regulations for an amount of ₹500 Crore subject to the approval(s) of the shareholders of the company, the Securities and Exchange Board of India and/or any other competent authorities and such other approvals, consent, etc. as may be required in this regard," according to the statement.