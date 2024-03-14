SpiceJet secures lease agreements for 10 aircraft to bolster summer capacity
On March 7, SpiceJet announced the resolution of a ₹413 crore dispute with Echelon Ireland Madison One. This has resulted in savings of ₹398 crore and the acquisition of two airframes, the company added
SpiceJet, in preparation for the upcoming summer schedule, has finalised lease agreements for 10 aircraft, to enhance capacity and ensure smooth connectivity for passengers during peak travel seasons, the company said in a release on March 14.