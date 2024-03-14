SpiceJet secures lease agreements for 10 aircraft to bolster summer capacity

On March 7, SpiceJet announced the resolution of a ₹ 413 crore dispute with Echelon Ireland Madison One. This has resulted in savings of ₹ 398 crore and the acquisition of two airframes, the company added

SpiceJet, in preparation for the upcoming summer schedule, has finalised lease agreements for 10 aircraft, to enhance capacity and ensure smooth connectivity for passengers during peak travel seasons, the company said in a release on March 14. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"This move underscores SpiceJet's commitment to providing seamless connectivity and enhanced services to its passengers during peak travel seasons. The additional aircraft will enable the airline to meet the growing demand for air travel, particularly during the busy summer months," as per the release.

Strengthening Fleet Capabilities

Additionally, SpiceJet resolved a ₹93 crore dispute with aircraft leasing firm Cross Ocean Partners, securing the transfer of an airframe and an engine to the airline.

SpiceJet and Celestial Aviation, a subsidiary of AerCap, have also mutually settled their ₹250 crore dispute, resulting in savings of ₹235 crore for SpiceJet, as per the release.

Two Senior SpiceJet Executives Resign Source on March 11 told PTI that two top leaders at SpiceJet have resigned. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Chief Operating Officer Arun Kashyap, and Chief Commercial Officer Shilpa Bhatia, have stepped down from their roles within the airline, as per the report. More information about their resignations is not available at this time.

When contacted, a spokesperson for SpiceJet declined to provide any comments.

This isn't the first time Kashyap and Bhatia have left the company, having previously resigned and later returned. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

SpiceJet, facing various challenges such as issues with lessors, is currently working on securing funds.

