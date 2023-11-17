SpiceJet seeks damages from Maran
SpiceJet on Friday moved a division bench of the Delhi high court seeking damages from Sun Group chairman Kalanithi Maran alleging a breach of contract by the latter. The airline said that Maran was supposed to settle a ₹100 crore loan taken from City Union Bank in 2012 when the airline was under Maran’s control, but the payment was never made, resulting in losses.