Low-cost carrier SpiceJet has reportedly sought shareholders' approval to issue a 5.91% stake to Carlyle Aviation Partners--the aircraft financing unit of Carlyle Group. According to a report by the Economic Times, the lessors have valued the airline’s share at ₹48 per equity share--which is slightly higher than the share price of the SpiceJet which is trading at ₹31 at the stock exchange. Carlyle has the largest exposure among other lessors and will convert its dues of over $28 million to equity.

In February, SpiceJet had said that Carlyle Aviation Partners will acquire a 7.5% stake in the airline by converting outstanding dues as well as snap up shareholding in the cargo business, a move that will help it reduce debt by $100 million.

The carrier had also announced plans to tap the Qualified Institutional Buyer (QIB) route to raise ₹2,500 crore.

Further, daily said that the company will also issue equity shares of 20% to promoter Ajay Singh at ₹10 per share. At present, Singh owns 59% stake in the company out of which 47% is pledged with banks.

Last month Singh announced to infuse ₹500 crore into the airline to strengthen its financial position and make it eligible to access credit under the government's Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS).

Spicejet which has drawn around ₹410 as ECLGS credit will be able to get another ₹206 crore as a result of the infusion.

SpiceJet has been facing issues to raise capital. And, due to the financial crunch, the airline has been unable to take advantage of buoyancy and consolidation in Indian civil aviation which has surpassed pre-Covid numbers in terms of air traffic.

SpiceJet is also battling some lessors who are seeking to de-register its aircraft and initiate bankruptcy proceedings against the airline. It is also locked in a legal dispute with a former investor for dues worth $46 million.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has put SpiceJet Airlines under enhanced surveillance as a precautionary measure.

to ensure that due to financial issues, there are no potential adverse impacts on flight operations.

On 27 July last year, the regulator asked SpiceJet to cut the total number of flights by 50% for eight weeks after repeated safety incidents with the airline.

During this period, the airline was subject to “Enhanced surveillance". The restrictions were lifted on October 30 last year.