SpiceJet seeks shareholders' approval for 5.91% stake sale to Carlyle: Report1 min read 02 Aug 2023, 02:04 PM IST
SpiceJet seeks approval to issue stake to Carlyle Aviation Partners to reduce debt and strengthen financial position.
Low-cost carrier SpiceJet has reportedly sought shareholders' approval to issue a 5.91% stake to Carlyle Aviation Partners--the aircraft financing unit of Carlyle Group. According to a report by the Economic Times, the lessors have valued the airline’s share at ₹48 per equity share--which is slightly higher than the share price of the SpiceJet which is trading at ₹31 at the stock exchange. Carlyle has the largest exposure among other lessors and will convert its dues of over $28 million to equity.
