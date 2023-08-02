SpiceJet seeks shareholders' approval for 5.91% stake sale to Carlyle: Report

Low-cost carrier SpiceJet has reportedly sought shareholders' approval to issue a 5.91% stake to Carlyle Aviation Partners--the aircraft financing unit of Carlyle Group. According to a report by the Economic Times, the lessors have valued the airline’s share at ₹48 per equity share--which is slightly higher than the share price of the SpiceJet which is trading at ₹31 at the stock exchange. Carlyle has the largest exposure among other lessors and will convert its dues of over $28 million to equity.

