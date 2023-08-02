Carlyle to acquire 5.9% stake in SpiceJet2 min read 02 Aug 2023, 11:30 PM IST
SpiceJet, the low-fare airline, is seeking shareholder approval to sell a 5.91% stake to aircraft lessor Carlyle Aviation at INR 48 per share. The company is also seeking approval to raise up to INR 2,500 crore through a qualified institutional placement. Shares of SpiceJet rose 7.2% on the news.
New Delhi: Low-fare airline SpiceJet has sought shareholders’ nod to sell 5.91% stake to aircraft lessor Carlyle Aviation at ₹48 per share. Shares of SpiceJet jumped on the news, rising 7.2% on the BSE on Wednesday to close at ₹31.42, on a day the benchmark Sensex index fell 1%.
