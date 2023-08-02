Carlyle to acquire 5.9% stake in SpiceJet

In February, SpiceJet had said that Carlyle had decided to convert $100 million of outstanding dues into equity and compulsorily convertible debentures. The board had approved a proposal to transfer compulsorily converted debentures (CCDs) of SpiceXpress and Logistics Pvt. Ltd, held by SpiceJet aggregating to $65.5 million to Carlyle Aviation, subject to regulatory approvals. The CCDs were to be converted into equity shares of SpiceXpress at an anticipated future valuation of $1.5 billion or ₹12,422 crore, the airline had said.