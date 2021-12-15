1 min read.Updated: 15 Dec 2021, 10:48 AM ISTRhik Kundu
The Canadian company had earlier this year taken SpiceJet to court for failing to make pre-delivery payments after ordering 25 Dash 8-400 (Q400) turboprop aircraft
New Delhi: No-frills carrier SpiceJet Ltd. has entered into a settlement agreement with Canadian aircraft manufacturer De Havilland Aircraft, which had earlier this year sued the Gurgaon-headquartered airline in a UK court for $43 million for a contractual dispute, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.
"All related proceedings before the UK Court and Execution proceedings before the Delhi High Court have been stayed and will be withdrawn upon compliance with the settlement terms," SpiceJet said.