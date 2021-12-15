Spicejet settles dispute with Canadian plane maker De Havilland Aircraft

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

New Delhi: No-frills carrier SpiceJet Ltd. has entered into a settlement agreement with Canadian aircraft manufacturer De Havilland Aircraft, which had earlier this year sued the Gurgaon-headquartered airline in a UK court for $43 million for a contractual dispute, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

"All related proceedings before the UK Court and Execution proceedings before the Delhi High Court have been stayed and will be withdrawn upon compliance with the settlement terms," SpiceJet said.

"All related proceedings before the UK Court and Execution proceedings before the Delhi High Court have been stayed and will be withdrawn upon compliance with the settlement terms," SpiceJet said.

The airline, however, didn't reveal the details of the settlement.

The Canadian company had taken SpiceJet to court for failing to make pre-delivery payments after ordering 25 Dash 8-400 (Q400) turboprop aircraft.

In January 2020, DHC terminated deliveries of the aircraft after SpiceJet failed to pay the relevant pre-delivery payments.

The aircraft maker terminated the entire purchase agreement in February 2020 and commenced proceedings for damages and relief.

Following this, DHC had moved a UK Court seeking termination of the purchase agreement and damage charges from SpiceJet for which the court ruled in the favour of the aircraft maker.

Aircraft lessor Goshawk and its trustee Wilmington Trust SP Services Dublin Ltd have also filed a lawsuit against SpiceJet Ltd at the Delhi High Court regarding unpaid dues.