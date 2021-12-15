Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Companies / News /  Spicejet settles dispute with Canadian plane maker De Havilland Aircraft

Spicejet settles dispute with Canadian plane maker De Havilland Aircraft

De Havilland Aircraft had sued Spicejet in a UK court for $43 million for a contractual dispute
1 min read . 10:48 AM IST Rhik Kundu

  • The Canadian company had earlier this year taken SpiceJet to court for failing to make pre-delivery payments after ordering 25 Dash 8-400 (Q400) turboprop aircraft

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

New Delhi: No-frills carrier SpiceJet Ltd. has entered into a settlement agreement with Canadian aircraft manufacturer De Havilland Aircraft, which had earlier this year sued the Gurgaon-headquartered airline in a UK court for $43 million for a contractual dispute, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

New Delhi: No-frills carrier SpiceJet Ltd. has entered into a settlement agreement with Canadian aircraft manufacturer De Havilland Aircraft, which had earlier this year sued the Gurgaon-headquartered airline in a UK court for $43 million for a contractual dispute, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

"All related proceedings before the UK Court and Execution proceedings before the Delhi High Court have been stayed and will be withdrawn upon compliance with the settlement terms," SpiceJet said.

"All related proceedings before the UK Court and Execution proceedings before the Delhi High Court have been stayed and will be withdrawn upon compliance with the settlement terms," SpiceJet said.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

The airline, however, didn't reveal the details of the settlement.

The Canadian company had taken SpiceJet to court for failing to make pre-delivery payments after ordering 25 Dash 8-400 (Q400) turboprop aircraft.

In January 2020, DHC terminated deliveries of the aircraft after SpiceJet failed to pay the relevant pre-delivery payments.

The aircraft maker terminated the entire purchase agreement in February 2020 and commenced proceedings for damages and relief.

Following this, DHC had moved a UK Court seeking termination of the purchase agreement and damage charges from SpiceJet for which the court ruled in the favour of the aircraft maker.

It subsequently moved Delhi High Court to get the decree implemented.

MINT PREMIUM See All

We need a renewed conversation on inequality in India

Air traffic in India is flatlining. Here’s why

Central banks in a bind as Omicron, inflation rear thei ...

Ashok Leyland stares at a smooth ride ahead

Aircraft lessor Goshawk and its trustee Wilmington Trust SP Services Dublin Ltd have also filed a lawsuit against SpiceJet Ltd at the Delhi High Court regarding unpaid dues.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!