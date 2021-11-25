Low-fare airline SpiceJet Ltd has settled a lawsuit filed by aircraft lessor Goshawk and its trustee Wilmington Trust SP Services Dublin Ltd attempting to block the transfer of its cargo and logistics business to a separate company, a person aware of the matter said. The settlement paves the way for SpiceJet to complete the spin-off by January 2022.

Goshawk and its trustee had leased three planes to SpiceJet, including two Boeing 737Max planes and one Boeing 737-800 aircraft.

When SpiceJet decided to spin off the assets, the lessors approached Delhi high court to stop the transfer until the lease dues were paid.

According to reports, SpiceJet’s pending dues for the three aircraft stood at about $16.2 million.

In an interim order dated 22 September, the Delhi high court said, ‘Till further orders, judgment debtor (SpiceJet) is restrained from transferring/alienating its assets to the tune of decretal amount.’

The court will hear the case again on 29 November.

“The lawsuit with Goshawk has been settled," the person cited above said, requesting anonymity.

This development comes after the airline on 17 November announced that it has entered into a settlement agreement with Boeing Co, with the Chicago-headquartered company agreeing to provide certain accommodations and settle the outstanding claims related to the grounding of 737 Max aircraft and its return to service.

Though SpiceJet officials didn’t specify the compensation amount, it is said to be both in cash and kind.

SpiceJet had earlier in September said that it has received shareholders’ approval to transfer its cargo and logistics services business to its subsidiary, SpiceXpress and Logistics Pvt. Ltd (SpiceXpress), which will result in a one-time gain of ₹2,555.77 crore for the airline. The slump sale was expected to wipe out a substantial portion of the company’s negative net worth, SpiceJet had said. A slump sale is the transfer of one or more undertakings for a lump sum consideration without values being assigned to the individual assets and liabilities.

The move by SpiceJet to segregate its profitable logistics and cargo business will help the airline raise funds at a time the airline’s auditors, Walker Chandiok & Co LLP, have raised doubts about the company’s ability to continue as a going concern.

Mounting losses have resulted in complete erosion of the airline’s net worth, with its liabilities exceeding its assets by ₹6,123.73 crore at the end of 30 September.

A spokesperson of Goshawk was not immediately available for comments.

A SpiceJet spokesperson said the company is unable to respond to this query as the matter is sub-judice.

“There is no stay from the court on the transfer of logistics business to the subsidiary. The plan for capital infusion in logistics arm is progressing," the SpiceJet spokesperson added.

