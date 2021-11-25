SpiceJet  settles  suit  with aircraft lessor Goshawk

SpiceJet had earlier in September said that it has received shareholders’ approval to transfer its cargo and logistics services business to its subsidiary, SpiceXpress and Logistics Pvt. Ltd (SpiceXpress), which will result in a one-time gain of ₹2,555.77 crore for the airline. The slump sale was expected to wipe out a substantial portion of the company’s negative net worth, SpiceJet had said. A slump sale is the transfer of one or more undertakings for a lump sum consideration without values being assigned to the individual assets and liabilities.