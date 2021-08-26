Indian airline company SpiceJet on Thursday announced it has agreed to a settlement with Boeing Co's MAX aircraft lessor Avolon, paving the way for the 737 MAX jets to return to service.

"The airline said that it expects to start operations of MAX aircraft around the end of September, subject to regulatory approvals," it said in an exchange filing.

Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, SpiceJet, said, “I am delighted to share that our 737 MAXs will be back in the air soon. As India emerges from Covid and air traffic picks up again, the MAX aircraft will play a major role in our future expansion. With a better and a more efficient fleet back in operation we expect a significant reduction in our operating costs improving our bottom line."

Earlier this month, a Bloomberg report had stated that India is set to allow Boeing Co.’s 737 Max jets to resume flights in the country within days, clearing one of the last remaining hurdles for the US planemaker as it seeks to get the model flying again worldwide.

In April, India allowed Max jets registered in other nations to enter Indian airspace if the flight is permitted by the registering authority of that country. That ruling came almost two years after two crashes within five months in Indonesia and Ethiopia, leading to the worldwide grounding.

No-frill carrier SpiceJet operates a fleet of Boeing 737s, Q‐400s & freighters and is the country’s leading regional player operating 63 daily flights under UDAN or the Regional Connectivity Scheme. The airline also operates a air cargo service under the brand name SpiceXpress offering safe, on‐time, efficient and seamless cargo connectivity across India and on international routes.

Shares of SpiceJet were trading flat at ₹71 per share on the BSE in Thursday's session.

