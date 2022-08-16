SpiceJet settles with with aircraft lessor Goshawk for Boeing aircraft

SpiceJet on Friday said it has started taxi service for its passengers at 28 major airports, including Dubai. Passengers booking SpiceJet flights will receive an SMS with details of the SpiceJet taxi service, the airline said in a statement noted. A link in the SMS will enable passengers to update details of pick-up location and pick-up time, the carrier said. When it is updated, their cab will get confirmed and a well-kept sanitized cab will be reserved for them for their departure to make their journey more convenient and hassle-free, it said.

