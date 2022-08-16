SpiceJet settles with with aircraft lessor Goshawk for Boeing aircraft

SpiceJet settles with with aircraft lessor Goshawk for Boeing aircraft1 min read . 10:35 AM IST
- SpiceJet has entered into a settlement agreement with aircraft lessor Goshawk
BENGALURU: Budget carrier SpiceJet today said that it has entered into a settlement agreement with aircraft lessor Goshawk Aviation Ltd and its affiliates related to three Boeing aircraft.
“We are pleased to announce that the Company has entered into settlement agreement with aircraft lessor Goshawk Aviation Limited and its affiliated leasing entities namely Wilmington Trust SP Services (Dublin) Limited, Sabarmati Aviation Leasing Limited and Falgu Aviation Leasing Limited related to two (2) Boeing 737 MAX aircraft and one (1) Boeing 737-800 NG aircraft," SpiceJet Ltd said in a regulatory filing.
The airline said the parties have agreed to settle all their disputes under and related to the aircraft lease agreements for 3 aircraft. The agreement, the terms of which are confidential, ends all litigation proceedings between the parties. All proceedings, including before the UK Court and Execution Proceedings before the Delhi High Court will be withdrawn accordingly.
This will allow the entry into service of two (2) more fuel-efficient Boeing 737 MAX aircraft into our fleet, it added.
Recently, SpiceJet has been in trouble with its lessors, Ireland-based Alterna Aircraft Ltd and United Arab Emirates aeronautics firm AWAS, who asked the Indian aviation regulator to de-register their planes.
