SpiceJet shares jump as airline plans to raise funds worth 2,000 cr

SpiceJet shares jump as airline plans to raise funds worth ₹2,000 cr1 min read . 03:31 PM IST
- SpiceJet Chairman Ajay Singh said that the airline is looking to raise funds to the tune of ₹2,000 crore
Shares of low-cost carrier SpiceJet Ltd on Tuesday climbed 2.63% to trade at ₹46.80 apiece on the NSE during late trading hours after the company said it's exploring fund raising options.
Shares of low-cost carrier SpiceJet Ltd on Tuesday climbed 2.63% to trade at ₹46.80 apiece on the NSE during late trading hours after the company said it's exploring fund raising options.
SpiceJet Chairman Ajay Singh said that the airline is looking to raise funds to the tune of ₹2,000 cr, reported Reuters quoting television channel ET Now.
SpiceJet Chairman Ajay Singh said that the airline is looking to raise funds to the tune of ₹2,000 cr, reported Reuters quoting television channel ET Now.
The domestic airline is pursuing multiple ways to raise funds including government lending schemes, stake or equity sale.
Recently, three Indian banks internally categorised loans to SpiceJet as being at "high risk" though the airline has not defaulted.
IDFC First Bank, Yes Bank and Indian Bank are concerned about SpiceJet's cash flows and have held talks with the carrier seeking assurances as it has been behind on payments to some aircraft lessors.
However SpiceJet called the report false and baseless. "None of our banks has put our account on high risk or alert," SpiceJet said in a statement. "The same has been confirmed to us by our lenders."
The company has been under the scanner lately after several issues, including technical problems. On 27 July, aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) ordered the airline to operate a maximum of 50% of its flights for eight weeks in the wake of multiple incidents.
Recently, DGCA has suspended the licence of a SpiceJet pilot for six months following an incident where the airline's flight from Mumbai to Durgapur had faced severe turbulence and resulted in injuries to many passengers in May.