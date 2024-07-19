SpiceJet shares soar after announcement of board meeting to discuss capital infusion via QIP on July 23

  • SpiceJet plans to raise capital by issuing securities to institutional buyers on July 23. This follows a recent rise in their share price. The airline aims to improve its financial health through this move.

Shivangini
Published19 Jul 2024, 12:43 PM IST
SpiceJet stock up after announcement of board meeting to consider capital raise through QIP on July 23
SpiceJet stock up after announcement of board meeting to consider capital raise through QIP on July 23

SpiceJet Limited's Board of Directors is set to meet on July 23, 2024, to discuss a proposal to raise fresh capital. The plan involves issuing securities to qualified institutional buyers to strengthen the airline's financial position.

As of 12:01 pm on July 19, 2024, SpiceJet's share price was trading in the green, up 1.45% at 56.08 on the BSE.

The meeting, scheduled for July 23, 2024, will consider a Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) in accordance with the SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018. This move aligns with the requirements outlined in the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. 

In addition to the QIP, the board will explore other capital-raising methods, subject to necessary approvals from shareholders and relevant regulatory bodies.

"This is for your information and record," the company stated in its official communication to the stock exchanges.

SpiceJet financial performance

Spicejet declared its Q3 results on July 15, 2024. The topline decreased by 17.37 per cent & the loss came at 298.62 cr. It is noteworthy that Spicejet had declared a profit of 110.48cr in the previous fiscal year same period. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 33.99 per cent.

Spicejet's financial performance has seen some significant changes. The company's Selling, General, and Administrative (SG&A) expenses have increased by 4.71% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) but decreased by 9.04% year-on-year (YoY). 

On the other hand, operating income has risen by 33.36% QoQ but fallen by 132.97% YoY. The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stands at -4.37, marking a significant decline of 338.8% YoY. In terms of stock performance, Spicejet has delivered a 9.34% return over the past week but has seen a decline of 11.39% over the past six months and 3.91% year-to-date. The company's market capitalization currently stands at 4,577.94 crore, with a 52-week high of 77.50 and a low of 28.00.

First Published:19 Jul 2024, 12:43 PM IST
