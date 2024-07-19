Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe

Get loan upto ₹50 Lac

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / News/  SpiceJet shares soar after announcement of board meeting to discuss capital infusion via QIP on July 23

SpiceJet shares soar after announcement of board meeting to discuss capital infusion via QIP on July 23

Shivangini

  • SpiceJet plans to raise capital by issuing securities to institutional buyers on July 23. This follows a recent rise in their share price. The airline aims to improve its financial health through this move.

SpiceJet stock up after announcement of board meeting to consider capital raise through QIP on July 23

SpiceJet Limited's Board of Directors is set to meet on July 23, 2024, to discuss a proposal to raise fresh capital. The plan involves issuing securities to qualified institutional buyers to strengthen the airline's financial position.

As of 12:01 pm on July 19, 2024, SpiceJet's share price was trading in the green, up 1.45% at 56.08 on the BSE.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

The meeting, scheduled for July 23, 2024, will consider a Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) in accordance with the SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018. This move aligns with the requirements outlined in the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

In addition to the QIP, the board will explore other capital-raising methods, subject to necessary approvals from shareholders and relevant regulatory bodies.

"This is for your information and record," the company stated in its official communication to the stock exchanges.

SpiceJet financial performance

Spicejet declared its Q3 results on July 15, 2024. The topline decreased by 17.37 per cent & the loss came at 298.62 cr. It is noteworthy that Spicejet had declared a profit of 110.48cr in the previous fiscal year same period. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 33.99 per cent.

Spicejet's financial performance has seen some significant changes. The company's Selling, General, and Administrative (SG&A) expenses have increased by 4.71% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) but decreased by 9.04% year-on-year (YoY).

On the other hand, operating income has risen by 33.36% QoQ but fallen by 132.97% YoY. The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stands at -4.37, marking a significant decline of 338.8% YoY. In terms of stock performance, Spicejet has delivered a 9.34% return over the past week but has seen a decline of 11.39% over the past six months and 3.91% year-to-date. The company's market capitalization currently stands at 4,577.94 crore, with a 52-week high of 77.50 and a low of 28.00.

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Shivangini

Shivangini tracks corporate actions and energy sector. She has a keen interest in markets and BFSI. She has been working as a business journalist for over 3 years. She pursued her PG Diploma in English Journalism from IIMC, Delhi. For story leads, you can reach her at Shivangini@htdigital.in or Tweet to @shivi_tweets.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.