SpiceJet Limited's Board of Directors is set to meet on July 23, 2024, to discuss a proposal to raise fresh capital. The plan involves issuing securities to qualified institutional buyers to strengthen the airline's financial position.

As of 12:01 pm on July 19, 2024, SpiceJet's share price was trading in the green, up 1.45% at ₹56.08 on the BSE.

In addition to the QIP, the board will explore other capital-raising methods, subject to necessary approvals from shareholders and relevant regulatory bodies.

"This is for your information and record," the company stated in its official communication to the stock exchanges.

SpiceJet financial performance Spicejet declared its Q3 results on July 15, 2024. The topline decreased by 17.37 per cent & the loss came at ₹298.62 cr. It is noteworthy that Spicejet had declared a profit of ₹110.48cr in the previous fiscal year same period. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 33.99 per cent.

Spicejet's financial performance has seen some significant changes. The company's Selling, General, and Administrative (SG&A) expenses have increased by 4.71% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) but decreased by 9.04% year-on-year (YoY).