Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >SpiceJet staff go on strike at Delhi airport over salary issues

SpiceJet staff go on strike at Delhi airport over salary issues

Premium
SpiceJet has been severely impacted by the covid-19 pandemic.
1 min read . 04:44 PM IST Rhik Kundu

  • About 150 staff of the airline participated in the protest, which SpiceJet said didn't impact its operations and had been resolved by noon

New Delhi: A section of staff of no-frills airline SpiceJet Limited went on a strike at the Delhi airport on Friday over alleged non-payment of salaries.

New Delhi: A section of staff of no-frills airline SpiceJet Limited went on a strike at the Delhi airport on Friday over alleged non-payment of salaries.

About 150 staff of the airline participated in the protest, which the airline said didn't impact its operations and had been resolved by noon.

About 150 staff of the airline participated in the protest, which the airline said didn't impact its operations and had been resolved by noon.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

"The issue with a section of SpiceJet employees at the Delhi airport has been resolved and the employees have returned back to work. SpiceJet’s flight operations remain normal," said a SpiceJet spokesperson.

The protests by employees at SpiceJet comes days after a former pilot with the airline sent an open letter to the prime minister and civil aviation authorities claiming that a massive pay cut for SpiceJet pilots over the past 18 months has put tremendous stress on them which in turn has made the airline a 'flying hazard'.

SpiceJet, however, denied the allegation of flight safety hazard due to financial stress, terming it false and baseless.

The Gurgaon-based airline has been severely impacted by the covid-19 pandemic even though air passenger traffic is slowly improving after the second wave.

SpiceJet had in August reported its sixth consecutive quarterly loss at 731.12 crore during the three months ended 30 June.

Walker Chandiok & Co LLP, the auditors of SpiceJet, have once again raised doubts about the airline’s ability to continue as a going concern as mounting losses have led to complete erosion of net worth, with current liabilities exceeding current assets by 6,044.91 crore as of 30 June 2021.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

Rich Asians jump booster shot queue amid Covid vaccine shortages

Premium

Japanese PM contender warns Taiwan is ‘next big problem’

Premium

Building a retirement fund is not enough; it has to be ...

Premium

Could Zerodha disrupt the mutual fund distribution business?

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!