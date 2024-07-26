SC rejects Maran’s plea, upholds division bench ruling favouring SpiceJet

In a significant reprieve for SpiceJet, the Supreme Court on Friday dismissed an appeal by Kalanithi Maran, the promoter of Sun Group and Kal Airways, who challenged a Delhi high court division bench ruling in favour of the airline. The division bench had overturned a single-bench order directing SpiceJet to refund ₹270 crore to Maran in a dispute over an arbitral award.

The Supreme Court upheld the division bench's decision, remanding the case back to a new single bench for fresh consideration. The apex court, however, criticized the previous single bench order, describing it as “atrocious”, saying the judge "had not applied his mind at all."

Chief justice DY Chandrachud emphasized the need for a thorough reconsideration of the case by a new single judge, underscoring the inadequate handling of the matter under Section 34 of the Arbitration and Conciliation Act, 1996.

"Thinking about all that can be said about this single judge could fill 250 page…This is not the way to write an order under Section 34. This is really atrocious…but it is necessary to state that this judgment—and similar judgments that interfere in this manner—should be limited," remarked the chief justice.

In May 2024, a division bench of the Delhi high court had passed an order on a plea by SpiceJet chairman and managing director Ajay Singh, contesting a single-judge order from July 2023 that had affirmed the arbitral award. The court did not stay the arbitral award but allowed the appeal to proceed under Section 34 of the Arbitration and Conciliation Act, 1996, finding the earlier order lacking in adequate reasoning.

SpiceJet and Singh sought to annul the portion of the award that required them to refund ₹270 crore to Kal Airways and Maran. They also sought a waiver of the 12% interest on warrants and the 18% interest granted in the award.

On 31 July 2023, justice Chandra Dhari Singh's single bench upheld the arbitral award in a Section 34 petition. The award mandated that Kal Airways and Kalanithi Maran receive a refund of ₹308 crore for warrants and ₹270 crore for cumulative redeemable preference shares, along with interest rates of 12% for pendente lite and 18% from the due date if SpiceJet and Ajay Singh failed to pay within two months of the award date.

The dispute dates back to February 2015, when Maran and Kal Airways transferred their entire shareholding in SpiceJet to Ajay Singh amid a financial crisis that nearly led to the airline's collapse in 2014-15. Singh, who paid ₹2 for the takeover, also assumed SpiceJet's liabilities of ₹1,500 crore.

As part of the deal, Maran paid ₹679 crore to SpiceJet for issuing warrants and preference shares, which were never issued under Singh's management. Maran approached the Delhi high court in 2017, alleging that SpiceJet had failed to issue the convertible warrants and preference shares or return the money.

In July 2018, an arbitration panel rejected Maran’s claim for damages of ₹1,323 crore for not issuing warrants to him and Kal Airways but awarded him a refund of ₹579 crore plus interest.

In 2020, the high court ordered SpiceJet to deposit ₹243 crore as an interest payment. SpiceJet’s failure to comply led Maran to approach the Supreme Court.

On 13 February, the Supreme Court directed the immediate encashment of SpiceJet’s bank guarantee worth ₹270 crore, to be paid to Maran and Kal Airways as part of the arbitral award. The apex court also ordered SpiceJet to pay ₹75 crore to Maran and Kal Airways within three months as interest.