SpiceJet to add 16 new flights from August

SpiceJet to add 16 new flights from August

SpiceJet operates a fleet of Boeing 737s, Q-400s, and is the country’s largest regional player operating 63 daily flights under regional connectivity scheme.
1 min read . 01:41 PM IST Rhik Kundu

  Besides flying between Gwalior and Jaipur, Kishangarh and Mumbai, Belagavi and New Delhi, the airline will add frequency on the Delhi-Jammu sector.

New Delhi: No-frills carrier SpiceJet Limited on Saturday said it will add 16 new flights from 20 August.

Besides flying between Gwalior and Jaipur, Kishangarh (Ajmer) and Mumbai, Belagavi and New Delhi, Vishakhapatnam and Bengaluru, the airline will add frequency on the Delhi-Jammu sector.

SpiceJet will be the first and the only airline to operate direct non-stop flights connecting Bhavnagar with New Delhi and Surat, Gwalior with Jaipur, and Kishangarh (Ajmer) with Mumbai, the airline said.

Many of these routes are under the government's regional connectivity scheme (RCS) connecting metropolitan cities with underserved airports in smaller cities.

The carrier operates a fleet of Boeing 737s, Q-400s, and is the country’s largest regional player operating 63 daily flights under RCS.

“Strengthening regional connectivity between metros and underserved cities is at the heart of SpiceJet’s mission and vision and we are delighted to add the beautiful city of Bhavnagar to our fast expanding domestic network," said Shilpa Bhatia, chief commercial officer at SpiceJet, in a statement.

"SpiceJet is well aligned and fully committed to aid the recovery of air travel and realise India’s dream of having a strong, stable and progressive aviation market by constantly adding new routes and destinations," Bhatia added.

