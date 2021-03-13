Low-cost airline SpiceJet on Saturday said that it will add 66 new flights, including additional services on certain routes, in its domestic network from 28 March.

These new flights, which will be operated with Boeing 737s and regional jet Bombardier Q400s, are aimed at augmenting connectivity between metro and non-metro cities as part of its enhanced network.

"We are delighted to further expand our domestic operations and add 66 new flights to our network for the start of this summer schedule. As the country's largest regional operator, the new flights further reiterate our commitment towards enhancing regional connectivity, besides offering unique connections to many leisure destinations," said Shilpa Bhatia, Chief Commercial Officer, SpiceJet.

In a bid to support the increasing travel demand from smaller cities which were initially connected by the no-frills carrier under the UDAN scheme, the airline has introduced new flights connecting Darbhanga, Durgapur, Jharsuguda, Gwalior and Nashik with some key metro cities, the airline said in a release.

The airline will launch new flights on the sectors of Ahmedabad-Darbhanga-Ahmedabad, Hyderabad-Darbhanga-Hyderabad, Pune-Darbhanga-Pune and Kolkata-Darbhanga-Kolkata after connecting Darbhanga with Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru earlier, it said.

Similarly, Durgapur will now be connected to Pune which SpiceJet already connects with Chennai, Mumbai and Delhi. Jharsuguda will now be connected to Chennai in addition to Delhi, Hyderabad & Kolkata which SpiceJet already operates to.

While Gwalior which was earlier connected with Hyderabad, Jammu, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Ahmedabad and Delhi will now be connected to Pune as well, it said, adding after connecting Nashik with Delhi, Hyderabad and Bengaluru, SpiceJet will now connect the city with Kolkata as well.

The airline will also be the first to connect Pune with Darbhanga, Durgapur, Gwalior, Jabalpur and Varanasi, it said.

SpiceJet said it will also launch multiple new flights connecting Srinagar with Ahmedabad, Bengaluru and Kolkata.

Besides, the airline has also introduced new non-stop daily flights on Mumbai-Leh, Leh-Srinagar, Srinagar-Mumbai, Hyderabad-Mumbai, Mumbai-Hyderabad, Mumbai-Surat, Surat-Mumbai, Kochi-Pune, Pune-Kochi, Jabalpur-Pune and Pune-Jabalpur routes, said the release.

The airline will also enhance its operations with additional frequencies on Delhi-Gorakhpur (2nd frequency), Mumbai-Rajkot (2nd frequency), Chennai-Madurai (2nd frequency), Mumbai-Jaipur (2nd frequency), Bengaluru-Goa (2nd frequency), Mumbai-Srinagar (2nd frequency), Delhi-Rajkot (2nd frequency), Delhi-Srinagar (3rd and 4th frequency), Delhi-Dharamshala (3rd frequency), Mumbai-Goa (3rd and 4th frequency) amongst many other routes.

SpiceHealth opens its COVID-19 testing labs for public

SpiceHealth, a healthcare company founded by SpiceJet promoters Ajay Singh and Avani Singh, on Thursday said it has now opened its COVID-19 testing laboratories for the general public.

"Till now, SpiceHealth... has been working with various state governments and government medical bodies to facilitate COVID-19 testing," the company said in its press release.

While that association continues, SpiceHealth said it has now decided to open its testing facilities for the general public "to ensure rapid testing to fight the pandemic".

In the first phase, the company will make its testing facility available for the general public in Mumbai and Delhi.

"To further enhance the convenience of customers, SpiceHealth will also allow sample collection from the comfort of their home at a nominal charge. Customers will also have the option to book online appointment and get themselves tested at the nearest SpiceHealth mobile lab," it noted.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via