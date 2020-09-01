SpiceJet to hold AGM on 30 December

No-frill carrier SpiceJet Ltd, which reported its highest ever quarterly loss of ₹807.07 crore in the March quarter, will hold its annual general meeting on 31 December after getting an approval for a three month extension from the Registrar of Companies (RoC), the company said in a stock exchange notification.

"This is to inform you that the Company has obtained extension of three (3) months from the Registrar of Companies (NCT of Delhi & Haryana) under Section 96 of the Companies Act, 2013 for conducting the Annual General Meeting of the Company for the financial year ended on March 31, 2020," SpiceJet's notification said.

"Accordingly, the Annual General Meeting of the Company for the financial year ended on March 31, 2020 will be held on or before December 31, 2020," it added.

During July, auditors of SpiceJet Limited, S.R. Batliboi and Associates Llp, had raised doubts about the company’s ability to continue as a going concern as the no-frills airline reported its highest ever quarterly loss during the March quarter.

SpiceJet reported a full-year loss of ₹934.76 crore in financial year 2019-20, compared to a loss of ₹316.08 crore reported during the previous year.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated