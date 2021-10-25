SpiceJet to launch 28 new domestic flights. Check route and other details here

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Budget carrier SpiceJet will launch 28 new domestic flights across the country from October 31 onwards. It will launch multiple new non-stop flights connecting the tourist hotspots of Jaipur, Jaisalmer, Jodhpur and Udaipur in Rajasthan with key metros and cities as part of its new winter schedule, SpiceJet said in a statement. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Budget carrier SpiceJet will launch 28 new domestic flights across the country from October 31 onwards. It will launch multiple new non-stop flights connecting the tourist hotspots of Jaipur, Jaisalmer, Jodhpur and Udaipur in Rajasthan with key metros and cities as part of its new winter schedule, SpiceJet said in a statement.

SpiceJet will also connect Bagdogra with Ahmedabad, Kolkata with Srinagar and add two new flights on the Bengaluru-Pune sector. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

SpiceJet will also connect Bagdogra with Ahmedabad, Kolkata with Srinagar and add two new flights on the Bengaluru-Pune sector. Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

SpiceJet will be shifting part of its domestic operations to the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport Terminal 1 (T1)with effect from 31 October. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Talking about the impending changes, SpiceJet tweeted: “Attention Delhi Flyers! From October 31 2021, domestic SpiceJet Delhi flights (4 digit flight nos. starting with “8") to operate from T3. Remaining Delhi domestic flights to operate from T1. International flights from T3."

The Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) will resume operations at Terminal 1 (T1) of the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) from October 31, nearly 19 months after it suspended operations, Hindustan Times reported.

The government had on October 12 allowed airlines to operate domestic flights without any capacity restriction from October 18. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

When the government resumed the scheduled domestic flights on May 25 last year after a two-month break, the ministry allowed the carriers to operate not more than 33 per cent of their pre-Covid services.