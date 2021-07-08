OPEN APP
SpiceJet to launch 42 new domestic, international flights this month. Check routes and other details

It will launch non-stop return flights on the Gwalior-Ahmedabad, Gwalior-Mumbai and Gwalior-Pune routes.
 1 min read . Updated: 08 Jul 2021, 03:07 PM IST Livemint( with inputs from PTI )

Now, passengers from Surat can fly directly to Jaipur, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Jabalpur, Pune -on budget domestic airline Spicejet as the company plans to launch direct flight to these places, a PTI report said. A company official said, as many as 42 new domestic and international flights will be launched by SpiceJet between July 10 and 30.

In a statement, the company noted it will start flights on Surat-Jabalpur and Surat-Pune routes.

The airline will also be connecting the city of Surat with Jaipur, Hyderabad and Bengaluru, and Gwalior with Ahmedabad, Mumbai and Pune, the statement added.

It will launch non-stop return flights on the Gwalior-Ahmedabad, Gwalior-Mumbai and Gwalior-Pune routes.

The budget carrier said it has also introduced flights on the Kolkata-Patna, Patna-Surat, Surat-Patna, Patna-Kolkata, Ahmedabad Udaipur, Udaipur-Ahmedabad and Bengaluru-Kochi routes for the first time on its network.

Scheduled domestic passenger traffic was suspended in India for about two months between March 25 and May 24 last year due to the coronavirus lockdown.

Since June 2020, the domestic traffic had been on a path of recovery when the second wave of the pandemic hit India during April and May this year.

The aviation sector was badly hit again during the second Covid wave. Currently, the Indian carriers are operating around 1,400 daily domestic flights.

(With inputs from agencies)

