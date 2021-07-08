Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >SpiceJet to launch 42 new domestic, international flights this month. Check routes and other details

SpiceJet to launch 42 new domestic, international flights this month. Check routes and other details

Premium
It will launch non-stop return flights on the Gwalior-Ahmedabad, Gwalior-Mumbai and Gwalior-Pune routes.
1 min read . 03:07 PM IST Livemint( with inputs from PTI )

  • In a statement, the company noted it will start flights on Surat-Jabalpur and Surat-Pune routes
  • The airline will also be connecting the city of Surat with Jaipur, Hyderabad and Bengaluru, and Gwalior with Ahmedabad, Mumbai and Pune, the statement added

Now, passengers from Surat can fly directly to Jaipur, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Jabalpur, Pune -on budget domestic airline Spicejet as the company plans to launch direct flight to these places, a PTI report said. A company official said, as many as 42 new domestic and international flights will be launched by SpiceJet between July 10 and 30.

Now, passengers from Surat can fly directly to Jaipur, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Jabalpur, Pune -on budget domestic airline Spicejet as the company plans to launch direct flight to these places, a PTI report said. A company official said, as many as 42 new domestic and international flights will be launched by SpiceJet between July 10 and 30.

In a statement, the company noted it will start flights on Surat-Jabalpur and Surat-Pune routes.

In a statement, the company noted it will start flights on Surat-Jabalpur and Surat-Pune routes.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The airline will also be connecting the city of Surat with Jaipur, Hyderabad and Bengaluru, and Gwalior with Ahmedabad, Mumbai and Pune, the statement added.

It will launch non-stop return flights on the Gwalior-Ahmedabad, Gwalior-Mumbai and Gwalior-Pune routes.

The budget carrier said it has also introduced flights on the Kolkata-Patna, Patna-Surat, Surat-Patna, Patna-Kolkata, Ahmedabad Udaipur, Udaipur-Ahmedabad and Bengaluru-Kochi routes for the first time on its network.

Scheduled domestic passenger traffic was suspended in India for about two months between March 25 and May 24 last year due to the coronavirus lockdown.

Since June 2020, the domestic traffic had been on a path of recovery when the second wave of the pandemic hit India during April and May this year.

The aviation sector was badly hit again during the second Covid wave. Currently, the Indian carriers are operating around 1,400 daily domestic flights.

`
MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

The bad news hidden in the good news on job numbers

Premium

Why India can’t afford European-style post-lockdown reopening

Premium

When it comes to index funds, cheaper is not always better

Premium

PEs eye investment in Vi assets

(With inputs from agencies)

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!