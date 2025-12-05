SpiceJet to operate 100 extra flights over next 2-3 days amid IndiGo crisis — Here's what Chairman Ajay Singh says

SpiceJet Chairman and Managing Director, Ajay Singh, on Friday, 5 December 2025, said that the airline is attempting to help manage the travel disruption due to IndiGo's crisis over the updated crew rostering norms. The company is operating 100 additional flights over the next few days, reported the news agency ANI.

Ajay Singh also welcomed the government and the aviation regulator's decision to constitute a committee to find out what happened and the reason behind the travel nightmare for the people of the country.

“We (SpiceJet) are attempting to help by running 100 additional flights over the next few days. It is important to find out what happened and why. We welcome the government's decision to constitute a committee,” Ajay Singh told the news agency.

Singh also highlighted that the recent issues of air travel disruption are highly unfortunate and are an inconvenience to the passengers. The Chairman also said that he believes that both the government and IndiGo are working towards resolving the issue at the earliest.

“What happened is extremely unfortunate, and it has caused a huge amount of inconvenience to passengers...I am sure the government is working really hard to make sure the problem is resolved at the earliest...I am sure IndiGo is doing its best,” SpiceJet Chairman Ajay Singh told the news agency.

What should be the focus? Ajay Singh told the news agency that the root cause of the flight delays and cancellations needs to be identified in order to prevent such incidents again in future.

“It is important to find out what happened and why it happened so that we have lessons for the future and ideas so that these kinds of incidents don't happen again,” Singh told the news agency.

IndiGo Crisis India's largest airline operator, IndiGo, has been witnessed a sharp rise in flight cancellations, with more than 500 flights either delayed or cancelled over the last few days over the updated crew rostering Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) norms.

“We really apologise for the inconvenience caused to our customers,” said IndiGo in its recent post on X, addressing all its passengers who faced issues due to the disruption.