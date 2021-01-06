Subscribe
Home >Companies >News >SpiceJet to operate 21 new flights from next week. Routes and other details here
SpiceJet will begin cargo operations under the SpiceXpress brand from Delhi, Bengaluru, Guwahati, Hong Kong, Kabul and Amritsar. Photo: Reuters

SpiceJet to operate 21 new flights from next week. Routes and other details here

1 min read . 11:32 AM IST Staff Writer

  • SpiceJet to operate 21 new domestic and international flights from January 12
  • Scheduled domestic passenger flights resumed in India from May 25

Budget carrier SpiceJet said it would operate 21 new domestic and international flights from January 12. The airline will introduce two weekly flights on the route from Mumbai to Ras Al-Khaimah in the UAE and increase frequency on the Delhi-Ras Al-Khaimah route to four weekly flights, according to a statement.

SpiceJet will connect Jharsuguda in Odisha with Mumbai and Bengaluru with new flights. The airline will operate bigger B737 aircraft on the Delhi-Jharsuguda route instead of the Q400 aircraft.

The budget carrier has also launched new daily non-stop flights connecting Hyderabad with Visakhapatnam, Tirupati and Vijayawada.

Scheduled domestic passenger flights resumed in India from May 25 after a two month gap due to the COVID-19 lockdown. Currently, the Indian carriers are permitted to operate 80 per cent of their pre-COVID flights.

The aviation sector has been significantly impacted due to the travel restrictions imposed in India and other countries in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

As per country's aviation regulator DGCA a total of 63.54 lakh domestic passengers travelled by air in November. While IndiGo carried 34.23 lakh passengers in November, a 53.9 per cent share of the total domestic market, SpiceJet flew 8.4 lakh passengers, which is 13.2 per cent share of the market, according to data shared by the DGCA. The occupancy rate at SpiceJet was 77.7 per cent in November, the regulator noted.

