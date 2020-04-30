New Delhi: No-frill carrier SpiceJet Ltd on Thursday said it will pay a part of April salaries to majority of its employees, a day after it informed its pilots that they will not get salaries for April and May.

The airline didn't elaborate if its grounded pilots, who haven't operated flights during lockdown, will be paid salaries for April and May, respectively. However, the airline did mention that employees will be paid April's salary based on their work hours during the lockdown period and that no job cuts will be initiated by the management.

"As a fair measure to cater to the requirement of our employees during this complete lock-down situation, the company has devised a structure where all employees will be paid according to the work hours contributed while maintaining basic thresholds," the airline said adding that the salaries would be credited on 1 May.

The airline didn't elaborate on the structure based on which salaries will be disbursed to employees.

The Ajay Singh-led airline's decision on staff salary cuts comes despite Prime Minister Narendra Modi's earlier appeal to corporates to avoid salary reductions during the government imposed lockdown to contain covid-19 pandemic, which has claimed hundreds of thousands of lives worldwide.

SpiceJet had earlier in March announced a 10-30% pay cut for all its employees across top and mid rung levels due to the impact of covid-19 on its operations.

An employee with SpiceJet told Mint that actual salary cut for some staff at the airline stood as much as 50%, which is much higher than that announced by the airline.

"Some pilots have also been sent on leave without pay," the person said requesting anonymity.

Indian airlines are facing a debilitating cash crunch due to grounding of flight operations as a result of government’s decision to initiate a lockdown to contain covis-19, which has claimed over 200,000 lives globally.

Airlines like Vistara, GoAir, AirAsia India, Air India, apart from SpiceJet, have also initiated measures like salary cuts and leave without pay for its staff to contain escalating costs.

National carrier Air India Ltd has initiated as much as 10% salary cut for its employees, while GoAir has cut up to 30%. Vistara, a joint venture between Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines, have initiated salary cuts for its senior staff while implementing leave without pay for a section of its staff.

India's largest airline IndiGo has rolled back its proposed salary cut for April for a majority of its staff. All workers at the budget airline, barring senior executives who volunteered for pay cuts, will now receive their full salary for April, the airline said in an internal communication last week.

