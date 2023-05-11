Home/ Companies / News/  SpiceJet to revive grounded fleet with $50 million ECLGS funds
Budget carrier SpiceJet on Thursday announced that it has initiated the process of reviving its grounded fleet with the $50 million funds received by the company from the government’s Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) and internal cash accruals.

Despite recent developments in the Indian aviation market, SpiceJet has assured that it has no intentions of filing for insolvency and is focused on its business. SpiceJet is actively engaging with investors to raise funds and put itself back on track, it said in a regulatory filing.

“There is absolutely no question of filing for insolvency. Any rumour regarding the same is completely baseless. We are focussed firmly on reviving our grounded fleet and getting more and more planes back into the air. Work on this front has already begun and the Company is using the $50 million ECLGS funds and our own cash," said Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, SpiceJet.

