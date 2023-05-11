SpiceJet to revive grounded fleet with $50 million ECLGS funds1 min read . Updated: 11 May 2023, 02:14 PM IST
SpiceJet has assured that it has no intentions of filing for insolvency and is focused on its business.
Budget carrier SpiceJet on Thursday announced that it has initiated the process of reviving its grounded fleet with the $50 million funds received by the company from the government’s Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) and internal cash accruals.
