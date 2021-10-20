Flights from Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata will soon operate to Uttar Pradesh's third international airport- Kushinagar airport- which was inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi today.

According to Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, Delhi-Kushinagar flights will be operated four times a week from 26 November. Besides, there will be flights connecting Mumbai and Kolkata, PTI reported.

Budget carrier SpiceJet has added Kushinagar to its domestic atlas. The airline will connect the newest UDAN destination with Delhi. Mumbai and Kolkata.

“Connecting the unconnected. We are thankful to @narendramodi Ji for inaugurating the #Kushinagar International Airport.@flyspicejet is proud to partner & will be the 1st airline to connect with Kushinagar to Delhi, Mumbai & Kolkata," SpiceJet said in a tweet.

Connecting the unconnected. We are thankful to @narendramodi Ji for inaugurating the #Kushinagar International Airport. @flyspicejet is proud to partner & will be the 1st airline to connect Kushinagar to Delhi, Mumbai & Kolkata @PMOIndia @MoCA_GoI @JM_Scindia @Gen_VKSingh pic.twitter.com/Vv5oOyV6zG — SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) October 20, 2021

The Prime Minister highlighted the development regarding the aviation sector in Uttar Pradesh as air connectivity is constantly improving in the state. In Uttar Pradesh, eight airports are already functional before Kushinagar airport. Work is on Jewar International Airport after Lucknow, Varanasi and Kushinagar. Apart from that, airport projects are going on in Ayodhya, Aligarh, Azamgarh, Chitrakoot, Moradabad and Shravasti.

The Kushinagar International Airport has been built at an estimated cost of ₹260 crore. It will facilitate domestic and international pilgrims to visit the Mahaparinirvana sthal of Lord Buddha and is an endeavour in connecting the Buddhist pilgrimage holy sites around the world.

