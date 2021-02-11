Subscribe
Home >Companies >News >SpiceJet to start 24 new domestic flights. Check routes and other details here
SpiceJet said it would be the only airline to start flights on the Ajmer-Mumbai route and Ahmedabad-Amritsar route.

SpiceJet to start 24 new domestic flights. Check routes and other details here

1 min read . 11:29 AM IST Agencies

  • The airline said it would be the only airline to start flights on the Ajmer-Mumbai route and Ahmedabad-Amritsar route
  • Last year, the budget carrier launched its seaplane service between Ahmedabad and the Statue of Unity in Kevadia

New Delhi: Budget carrier SpiceJet will start 24 new domestic flights in February from various cities including Ajmer, Jaisalmer, Ahmedabad and Bengaluru. 

The airline said it would be the only airline to start flights on the Ajmer-Mumbai route and Ahmedabad-Amritsar route. 

The new flights also include four new seasonal flights connecting Jaisalmer, the 'Golden City' of India, with Delhi and Ahmedabad, the airline said in a release.

The airline will also launch daily flights on the Ahmedabad-Bengaluru, Kolkata-Guwahati and Guwahati-Delhi routes.

“Flights between Ahmedabad-Bagdogra-Ahmedabad and Chennai -Kolkata -Chennai will operate three days a week while flights from Patna will operate five days a week to Bengaluru and twice a week to Surat," the release said. 

Also, flights from Surat to Chennai will operate four days a week, it said.

In line with its commitment to enhancing regional connectivity, the airline added Darbhanga and Nashik as its latest UDAN destinations. Providing a major boost to tourism, SpiceJet launched its seaplane service between Ahmedabad (Sabarmati riverfront) and the Statue of Unity in Kevadia, Gujarat.

SpiceJet on Wednesday reported a standalone loss of 56.95 crore for the three months to December against a profit of 73.22 crore in the year-ago period.

