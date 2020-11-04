SpiceJet to start non-stop flights to Dhaka from these 3 cities from tomorrow

Budget carrier SpiceJet will start non-stop flights to Dhaka from Delhi, Chennai and Kolkata starting tomorrow (November 5). "Say yeah to Dhaka! SpiceJet is delighted to introduce non-stop flights connecting Delhi, Chennai and Kolkata with Dhaka, starting 5th November, 2020. Visit spicejet.com or get the SpiceJet app to book a getaway to Bangladesh today," the airline said in a tweet.

On October 17, Minister of State for Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri had announced, through a tweet, that India and Bangladsh had sealed an air bubble pact under which the carriers of both the nations will operate 28 flights (per week) each between the two countries.

After the air bubble arrangement between the two countries, SpiceJet announced the launch of eight new flights between India and Bangladesh starting November 5.

"SpiceJet is delighted to add Chittagong as its 11th international destination and announce the launch of our new flights connecting Dhaka with Delhi, Chennai and Kolkata," SpiceJet Chief Commercial Officer Shilpa Bhatia said as reported by news agency PTI.

"We have always witnessed good demand on our flights to Bangladesh and we are confident that our new flights will bring smooth connectivity for the passengers travelling on these routes." she added.

Vistara will also start flight services to Bangladesh from India, starting tomorrow (5 November), under the recently signed air bubble pact. Vistara will operate special, non-stop flights between New Delhi and Bangladesh's capital city, Dhaka, starting tomorrow

The services will be operated on Thursdays and Sundays between the two cities, using the airline's Airbus A320neo aircraft, as part of the bilateral 'transport bubble' formed between India and Bangladesh, the airline said.





