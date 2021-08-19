SpiceJet will begin trials for an IATA Travel Pass mobile app that will allow passengers on international flights to store and manage their verified certificates related to Covid-19 tests or vaccination.

“The trial will be conducted on flights out of Mumbai to Male effective August 23, 2021," the Gurugram-based budget carrier said in a statement on Thursday.

Travel Pass has been developed by the International Air Transport Association (IATA), a global airlines body with around 290 airlines under its ambit.

The IATA Travel Pass is a mobile application to help travellers digitally store and manage their verified certifications related to Covid-19 testing, vaccination proof, digital passport etc. The Travel Pass will manage and verify the traveller’s Covid-19 status in line with governments’ health and border requirements, the airline stated.

“SpiceJet is proud to collaborate with IATA to trial IATA’s Travel Pass initiative. Passenger safety and comfort has always been our top priority and the introduction of the Travel Pass will make the verification process absolutely simple and hassle-free, boost both passenger and government confidence and make international travel more efficient and secure," said Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, SpiceJet.

“Adding SpiceJet to the growing list of airlines trialling IATA Travel Pass is another step towards demonstrating to governments how digital solutions can effectively manage both Covid-19 vaccine and test certificates for travel," said Nick Careen, IATA’s Senior Vice President for Operations, Safety and Security. “IATA Travel Pass will simplify and enhance compliance with health requirements for SpiceJet’s passengers, facilitating a more seamless experience."

The statement said SpiceHealth has been on-boarded by IATA as a lab partner for the Travel Pass trial. SpiceHealth is a healthcare company founded by SpiceJet's promoters Ajay Singh and Avani Singh.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.