SpiceJet unit settles dues with Canara Bank at NCLT

SpiceJet Ltd has also approached flight catering company SkyGourmet Catering Pvt. Ltd, which dragged the airline to the NCLT earlier this year to recover dues of more than ₹1.3 crore, for a settlement. A NCLT order on the matter dated 29 September states that the “CD (corporate debtor/SpiceJet Ltd) had approached the operational creditor (SkyGourmet Catering) for settlement and this contention is also supported by the operational creditor".