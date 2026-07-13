SpiceJet vs Maran: Airline to deposit ₹144.5 crore in tranches

Budget carrier SpiceJet on Monday told the Delhi High Court that it will deposit the outstanding ₹144.5 crore in its long-running arbitration dispute with Kalanithi Maran and KAL Airways Pvt. Ltd. in phases.

After securing partial financial assistance under the Centre's emergency credit programme for airlines, the carrier said it will deposit ₹50 crore with the court registry within 45 days and the remaining ₹95 crore within 90 days.

Advertisement

The development marks a turnaround for SpiceJet in the legal battle after the airline had earlier argued that it lacked the liquidity to make an immediate cash deposit and had sought permission to furnish a commercial property in Gurugram as security instead.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for SpiceJet, informed the court that the airline had received partial financial assistance under the Centre's emergency credit programme introduced to support airlines affected by operational disruptions arising from the recent West Asia conflict.

He submitted that while part of the assistance had already been received, the remaining support was expected shortly, enabling the airline to complete the balance payment within the timeline proposed before the court.

The latest development follows the Supreme Court's 19 July order, which permitted SpiceJet to approach the Delhi High Court again to seek reconsideration of its plea in light of subsequent developments, including the Centre's financial support measures for the aviation sector.

Advertisement

The dispute between SpiceJet and Maran dates back to 2015, when KAL Airways transferred its 58.46% stake in the airline to promoter Ajay Singh during a period of severe financial stress. As part of the transaction, Maran infused around ₹679 crore into the airline through convertible warrants and preference shares.

Maran later alleged that the new management failed to issue those securities, triggering arbitration proceedings.

In July 2018, an arbitral tribunal directed SpiceJet to refund ₹579 crore, along with interest. The dispute has since gone through multiple rounds of litigation before the Delhi High Court and the Supreme Court.

Earlier this year, the Delhi High Court recorded that ₹194.51 crore remained outstanding under its earlier directions. After adjusting ₹50 crore already deposited, the court directed SpiceJet and its promoter Ajay Singh to deposit the remaining ₹144.5 crore with the court registry.

Advertisement

However, SpiceJet failed to comply with the deposit direction and subsequently approached both the Delhi High Court and the Supreme Court through multiple petitions seeking relief.

The airline argued that an immediate cash deposit would worsen its liquidity position and instead sought permission to furnish a commercial property in Gurugram as security.

While the Delhi High Court rejected those pleas, the Supreme Court later permitted SpiceJet to approach the high court again for reconsideration in light of subsequent developments, including the Centre's emergency credit support programme for airlines affected by the West Asia crisis.

SpiceJet did not respond to an email query sent by Mint seeking its comments on the development till press time.

About the Authors Krishna Yadav Krishna Yadav is a Senior Correspondent at Mint, based in New Delhi, and part of the corporate bureau. He joined the newsroom as a trainee in 2023 and...Read More ✕ Krishna Yadav Krishna Yadav is a Senior Correspondent at Mint, based in New Delhi, and part of the corporate bureau. He joined the newsroom as a trainee in 2023 and quickly grew into his current role. He writes on legal and regulatory developments in corporate India, with a focus on insolvency, taxation, company law, and policy. His reporting includes tracking and breaking key legal stories from the Supreme Court, Delhi High Court, NCLT, and NCLAT.



With a background in law, Krishna is known for simplifying complex legal developments into clear, accessible stories for readers. His work focuses on trends in corporate law and policy that affect businesses. This ranges from explaining tax disputes—like whether coconut hair oil is edible—to writing on why celebrities are seeking personal rights protection. He closely tracks India’s insolvency system, covering issues such as creditor losses, gaps in the process, and challenges in how the framework works in practice.



Krishna also tracks developments within law firms—covering hiring trends, how firms help companies navigate global challenges, and how the legal industry is adapting to artificial intelligence. Beyond legal reporting, he has written long-form pieces, including on-ground coverage of the 2024 general elections, capturing the scale and logistics of polling across India.



Outside work, he enjoys travelling, exploring new places, and reading about geopolitics and history. Yash Tiwari Yash Tiwari is a Mumbai-based journalist who reports on corporate and regulatory developments, with a focus on court-driven policy shifts and the inte...Read More ✕ Yash Tiwari Yash Tiwari is a Mumbai-based journalist who reports on corporate and regulatory developments, with a focus on court-driven policy shifts and the intersection of law and public policy. He has been in the profession for two years. Before joining Mint, he worked at NDTV Profit as an assistant producer on the TV desk while also reporting, gaining experience across television and print journalism and combining reporting with production expertise.



Born in Kolkata, a city he remains deeply connected to, Yash has a keen interest in the technicalities of Indian law and aims to decode complex legal developments in a clear and accessible manner for readers. He is a graduate of the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai, where he completed his postgraduate diploma in journalism.



He closely follows politics and government policies, and has covered several state elections as a freelance journalist. His work is driven by the idea of making law less intimidating and more understandable for the general public.



When not at work, Yash can be found playing cricket, revisiting classic matches, or engaging in conversations about the evolving landscape of law and policy in India.