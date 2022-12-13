SpiceJet wins ‘Safety Performer of the Year’ award by Delhi Airport1 min read . Updated: 13 Dec 2022, 05:52 AM IST
Constant focus on quality improvements, innovation and hard work has helped it win the award, SpiceJet said
SpiceJet has been awarded the 'Safety Performer of the Year' award by GMR Delhi Airport Awards for being the top performer among the self-handling airlines and as it has been able to reduce ground safety violations significantly.