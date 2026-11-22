Crisis-hit SpiceJet is facing fresh regulatory scrutiny after the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issued a show cause notice seeking explanations over rising flight cancellations, grounded aircraft, operational disruptions linked to delayed payments and alleged regulatory violations.

The aviation watchdog has raised concerns over the airline's deteriorating operational performance, declining On-Time Performance (OTP), increasing flight delays and growing cancellations, PTI reported, citing sources.

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The show cause notice, dated November 17, also flagged SpiceJet's failure to adhere to its approved flight schedule and persistent passenger inconvenience caused by disruptions, cancellations, delays and inadequate passenger facilitation measures.

The airline has been directed to submit its response within seven days of the issuance of the notice.

"The majority of the aircraft fleet of SpiceJet is grounded and the airline has failed to submit a credible plan for return to service of the grounded aircraft," the DGCA said in the notice.

The regulator has also raised concerns over uncertainty surrounding the renewal of mandatory insurance coverage and issues flagged by overseas aviation authorities regarding operational disruptions linked to delayed payments to service providers.

DGCA flags unpaid penalties, international operations violations The DGCA has sought an explanation from SpiceJet for failing to pay a penalty imposed earlier, despite repeated reminders.

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According to the show cause notice, the airline has also failed to meet eligibility requirements for scheduled international operations and repeatedly violated Route Dispersal Guidelines (RDG), despite previous enforcement action and the imposition of a penalty in May.

Details of the earlier penalty could not be immediately ascertained.

There was no immediate comment from SpiceJet on the latest show cause notice.

Delhi airport warns of SpiceJet flight disruptions SpiceJet's operational challenges have also prompted a fresh advisory from Delhi airport operator Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL).

For the second consecutive day on Friday, DIAL said in a post on X that some flights could be affected due to operational challenges being faced by SpiceJet.

The airline has been witnessing significant operational difficulties, resulting in flight delays and cancellations.

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Its domestic market share declined to 0.6% in September from 1.2% in August, highlighting the challenges facing the budget carrier.

SpiceJet plans ₹ 5,500 crore fundraise The DGCA notice came a day before SpiceJet's board, on November 18, approved a proposal to raise up to ₹5,500 crore to strengthen the airline's financial position.

The proposed fundraising comes amid mounting operational and financial pressures on the carrier.

Meanwhile, SpiceJet shares fell nearly 5% to ₹9.74 in afternoon trade on the BSE.

The BSE has also sought clarification from the airline regarding reports of the DGCA show cause notice.