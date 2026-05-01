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Spirit Airlines preparing for total shutdown after bailout talks fail, stock crashes 74%

Livemint
Published1 May 2026, 09:46 PM IST
In the wake of this news, Spirit’s stock price cratered by up to 74%, whereas competitors such as JetBlue Airways Corp. and Frontier Group Holdings Inc. saw their share prices rally.
In the wake of this news, Spirit’s stock price cratered by up to 74%, whereas competitors such as JetBlue Airways Corp. and Frontier Group Holdings Inc. saw their share prices rally.(AFP)
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Discount carrier Spirit Airlines, a subsidiary of Spirit Aviation Holdings Inc., is moving toward a total shutdown of operations following its failure to garner necessary creditor support for a federal bailout, according to a Friday report by The Wall Street Journal.

In the wake of this news, Spirit’s stock price cratered by up to 74%, whereas competitors such as JetBlue Airways Corp. and Frontier Group Holdings Inc. saw their share prices rally.

Earlier this week, Bloomberg News reported that negotiations regarding a possible $500 million government-backed rescue package had reached a stalemate. A key group of lenders, including Citadel, reportedly opposed the proposed terms, as the deal would likely have resulted in significant losses on their existing claims and recovery prospects. This development marks a critical turning point for the struggling airline.

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