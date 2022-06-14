Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Companies / News /  Spirit expects to pick JetBlue or Frontier by month’s end

Spirit expects to pick JetBlue or Frontier by month’s end

REUTERS
2 min read . 06:04 PM ISTDEAN SEAL, The Wall Street Journal

  • Low-cost airline is weighing bids from the rival carriers

Spirit Airlines Inc. expects to decide whether to merge with Frontier Group Holdings Inc. or JetBlue Airways Corp. by the end of the month, potentially ending a monthslong battle for the low-cost carrier.

Spirit’s board said Tuesday that it expects to finish deal talks this month and update investors on which suitor they choose ahead of a June 30 stockholders meeting. Both Frontier and JetBlue have access to the same due diligence information, on the same terms, Spirit Chief Executive Ted Christie said in a statement.

Spirit last week postponed a planned shareholder vote on the Frontier deal until later this month. Spirit is currently weighing whether to go ahead with a $2.9 billion cash-and-stock sale to Frontier, a rival low-cost carrier, or a $3.4 billion sale to JetBlue.

The two suitors see Spirit as critical to their ability to grow and go up against bigger airlines that dominate the U.S. travel market.

Spirit has said that antitrust concerns have made it wary of pursuing the higher offer. JetBlue has said it believes Spirit is overstating those risks while playing down regulatory concerns that could jam up a merger with Frontier.

JetBlue sought to allay those concerns when it updated its bid earlier this month to include a $350 million breakup fee, including prepaying $164 million of that as a cash dividend following shareholder approval of the deal. JetBlue said that boosted total consideration of the deal to $31.50 a share.

Spirit on Tuesday said that it is still bound to the terms of its Frontier merger agreement, which permits Spirit to accept a “superior proposal" so long as the competing proposal is reasonably able to be consummated and more financially favorable to its inventors.

 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text