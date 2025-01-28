Amid the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, Oyo founder and group CEO Ritesh Agarwal took to social media to share that their hotel bookings data shows that spiritual tourism in on the rise in India and outline how the company plans to meet this demand.

“Spiritual tourism in India is on the rise, and OYO is stepping in to make your journeys more comfortable. By the end of 2025, we’ll be adding 500 hotels across 12 major pilgrimage destinations—because traveling for faith shouldn’t mean compromising on a good place to stay,” Ritesh Agarwal wrote on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter).

What Are Oyo's Plans Amid Rising Spiritual Tourism in India? According to Ritesh Agarwal, Ayodhya leads the way for Oyo's expansion plans, with more than 150 new hotels. “After the Ram Temple opening, Ayodhya has become one of the most searched destinations for New Year holidays, with searches up by 39 per cent year-on-year (YoY) on the OYO app,” he stated.

Further, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Haridwar, and Puri are “next in line, with a combined 250 new hotels planned”, according to Agarwal. He noted that amid the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, “Prayagraj, in particular, is already seeing booking demand that’s twice our current inventory”.

“The rest will be at destinations like Amritsar, Ujjain, Nasik, Vrindavan, and Tirupati, ensuring you’ll always find a welcoming stay close to where you need to be,” he added.

‘Addressing Real Demand’ Says Oyo's Ritesh Agarwal “This isn’t just about adding hotels—it’s about addressing real demand,” said Agarwal. He further said that with religious tourism expected to generate $59 billion (around ₹1,500 crore) in revenue by 2028 and create 140 million (14 crore) jobs by 2030, “we’re excited to contribute to this growing movement”.