Sportradar appoints new managing director for Asia Pacific region

Brodkin has worked across culturally diverse markets in Asia for over nine years, including Hong Kong, Kuala Lumpur and Manila and has helped some of the biggest federations in Asia such as the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) to combat match-fixing and sports organisations such as Hong Kong Football Association (HKFA), Football Association of Thailand (FAT), Football Association of Indonesia (PSSI), and The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in building sports integrity programmes. He also has a wealth of experience and extensive networks in the sports betting, lottery and media space.